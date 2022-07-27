RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a car vs. building crash in central Rapid City Wednesday morning.

The Rapid City Police Department shared a photo of the crash scene on social media just before 11 a.m. MT.

The car crashed into a salon in the 1300 block of West Omaha Street. Rapid City Police say that after talking to witnesses, they determined the crash happened due to the driver having a medical issue.

While police investigate, the public is asked to avoid the area to let first responders work.