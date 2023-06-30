SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls couple who had their pickup stolen has a warning for others. Make sure your car is locked because it can happen to anyone.

Car thefts are on the rise in Sioux Falls. Last year the city averaged about three stolen vehicles a day. In late April, one of those vehicles, this Red Chevy Silverado, was sitting in a driveway in a nice neighborhood on the city’ east side. Unfortunately, the owner had forgotten to lock it, and a spare set of keys was hidden inside. This ring video shows the thief first casing the truck, then coming back later and stealing it. The owners, who have a new baby and are concerned for their safety. They believe these thieves know what they are doing.

“One of the first things they will do is cut any technology that has GPS or location sensors, and so that was done on my vehicle, and so all of my On-Star wiring harnesses were cut through.”

They also spray paint rims and change license plates. The Smiths, not their real name, say they’ve learned a lot about stolen vehicles. For instance, they found their stolen truck at an apartment complex near the airport. Other vehicles have been found there too.

“It’s the same. I would assume they call it drop point, you know, and it’s a local apartment complex, and I know there have been at least three or four different vehicles located there. Just that morning that we found his truck, the police were like we found like five or six other vehicles within the last weekend. Then, after that, on Facebook, people were posting hey, my truck just got stolen! I think there are two or three posts, and I said, just check this complex, and they said we checked it, and we found it.”

That stolen truck belonged to Chet, who we talked with on Monday. He drove to the apartment complex and was going to take his truck back, but there were people in it, so he decided against a confrontation. Police are aware of the location.

One of the things is as detectives investigate this, particularly they do pay attention to where they are found. There have been a number of stolen vehicles found at the Arnold’s Park Apartment Complex on West Bailey. Detectives know about it, and they are looking into it,” said Police Spokesman Sam Clemens.

The Smiths say having your car stolen is a traumatic experience that can impact many parts of your life.

“After getting your vehicle stolen and all of your property stolen like that, including keys that they can get access to your home, you’ve now taken away any sort of ability to relax. It’s constant anxiety, just constant anxiety.”

They got their truck back, but decided to sell it. With a toddler and a new baby, they didn’t want to take any chances that the thieves would come back.

The Smith’s say they would like to see Sioux Falls police put a focus on stolen vehicles. And maybe even upgrade technology to help track down and stop vehicles driven by the thieves.

