SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are sending out a reminder to not leave your car unlocked and running.

Over the weekend officers received 15 reports of stolen vehicles. Police say in all but two cases the keys were left inside.

“Some of those cars were warming up others people just left it with the key inside. We’ve had a really high number of stolen cars this year,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the simplest thing is to not leave keys in your vehicle.