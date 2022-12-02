LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash near Lake Poinsett.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Thursday morning when a semi pulling a tanker trailer stalled. Authorities say a truck then hit the semi, before driving away.

Once crews were on scene, investigators say an SUV nearly hit a deputy and fire fighter before colliding with the semi. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.

A deputy was able to locate the driver of the truck — a 25-year-old Watertown man was arrested for Hit and Run and Property Damage.

Separate investigations are underway for the two crashes.