SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the cooler temperatures approaching, it means it was time for the final “Cars and Coffee’ of the season.

The event was hosted Saturday morning at Schulte Subaru. They had hundreds of different cars, bouncy houses for kids, and food. Attendees appreciate local car events like this.

“I love looking at cars, I’ve always been into cars, I came to the first one where there was like 12 cars and now there’s hundreds and it’s a really cool event,” said Trevor Ruppert, who’s dad brought a car.

Hundreds of car owners and car lovers alike say they are excited for the cars and coffee events next year.