Car hopping case a reminder to lock vehicles, remove valuables

Law enforcement are thanking people who called in to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods over the weekend.

Sunday morning Brandon Police and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office worked together in a car-hopping investigation.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office, three adults and two juveniles have been arrested.

Law enforcement were called to the core area of Brandon at about 4:30 Sunday morning.

“A citizen called in and advised our officers of suspicious subjects in the area. Our officers were on scene and able to locate those subjects in the area of 4th and Conifer with the help of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office,” Brandon Police Department Sgt. Austin Peterson said.

Brandon Police Sgt. Austin Peterson says several items were taken.

“There are still victims coming forward advising us that vehicles were broken into,” Peterson said.

This type of investigation isn’t anything new, but it’s a good reminder to lock your vehicle and avoid leaving valuables and guns inside.

“Sometimes people unfortunately do leave high value items and firearms in their vehicle that get stolen. Fortunately, I don’t think that’s the case so far, at least for the victims we’re aware of,” Brandon Police Department Lt. Jamie Steffel said.

Lt. Jamie Steffel and Sgt. Peterson say the multiple people who reported suspicious activity were a huge help.

“A lot of what we do depends on how cooperative the citizens of the community can be and they see often times a lot more than we do and yeah it certainly helps when if the citizens see something they say something,” Peterson said.

Lt. Steffel also reminds people to close their garage doors and lock their garages.

The sheriff’s office says at least one larceny report in Valley Springs in linked to the Brandon case.