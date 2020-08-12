Vehicle of interest found, suspect hospitalized after Tuesday shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police gave an update on a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of North Starlight Place.

At police briefing on Wednesday morning, information officer Sam Clemens said four men entered a trailer home that was occupied by two men just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. He said one of the four men pointed a gun at the two occupants. One of the victims also had a gun and fired it at the group.

Authorities say the four men drove off in a red Toyota Camry. The car then showed up at a hospital to drop off a man with a gun shot wound. Clemens said there isn’t an update on the suspect’s condition.

Clemens said investigators found the red car that was listed as a vehicle of interest in the case. It was found near the intersection of 18th Street and Dakota Avenue. Police say they have not been able to arrest or charge anyone yet.

Investigators say all of the people involved in the incident know each other.