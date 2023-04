SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A car crash involving multiple vehicles took place on Minnesota Ave. in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

KELOLAND News was on-scene at the intersection of 11th St. and Minnesota Ave., where one vehicle was flipped on its side.

Car crash at 11th and Minnesota

Car crash at 11th and Minnesota

Police have arrived on scene, and traffic is being impacted in both directions along the avenue.

Car crash at 11th and Minnesota

We have reached out to police and this story will be updated when more information is available.