SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an unusual crime spree, involving a car fire and several damaged video lottery machines.

Erik Wahle

Around 6 p.m. last night, police say 43-year-old Erik Wahle went into a casino on East 6th Street, and tipped over 6 machines, causing $90,000 damage.

An hour later, police say Wahle went into a second casino – this time on East 10th Street – and caused $30,000 in damage to video lottery machines.

Then, around 2 a.m. this morning, police say Wahle started his own car on fire.

He’s currently in the Minnehaha County Jail, facing several charges.