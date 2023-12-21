LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car fire east of Lake Norden last week.

Authorities say it was reported just before 9:00 p.m. on December 14th in the area of 193rd Street and US Highway 81.

The caller said a car was in the ditch and had smoke coming from it. While on the phone, the caller said something blew up and the car was now on fire.

Crews from the Lake Norden and Hayti Fire Departments responded to the scene. No one was in the car at the time of the fire.