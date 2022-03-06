SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine suffered injuries after a car crashed into a popular business this afternoon in central Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Police Department tells KELOLAND News that the crash into a Starbucks on the corner of 13th Street and Minnesota Avenue on Saturday afternoon resulted in injuries to nine people. The injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. The car crashed into the coffee shop and went entirely inside it.

“Pulmonary investigations reveals there was a vehicle traveling northbound that eventually left the roadway and ended up completely inside a building at this location, we do have several people that were transported to the hospital,” Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Tom Allstot of Sioux Falls tells us he was driving nearby when he saw the scene.

“I saw the taillights of a car inside the building so I immediately knew it was a car that went through the side of the wall, and that’s when I ran to the front door to see if I could be of assistance to those inside,” Allstot said.

He says he saw someone pinned under debris.

“When I got in there I noticed there was a person right immediately in the front door almost upside down where their head and shoulders towards the floor and their legs were slightly above them, maybe a couple feet above them, lots of debris was pinning that person there,” Allstot said.

The Army veteran assessed the situation.

“It looked like there was a heavy door that was jammed into their legs and them of course all the debris behind them, so I thought simply I would just try to lift that door off of them and try to give them some relief,” Allstot said.

The door wouldn’t budge for him, but in the end, everyone survived this crash. Allstot says trying to help out is simply the right call to make.

“This had that element of property damage and this gaping hole on the side of a building that’s not normal and knowing that it just happened literally seconds in front of you, I think that’s the right thing to do, to see if you can offer assistance,” Allstot said.

A news release from the City of Sioux Falls says “a medical event” was probably a contributing factor in this crash.