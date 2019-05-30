Car crashes into police car early Thursday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls police cruiser is off the road after being crashed into early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. An officer was driving north on Cliff when another driver didn’t stop at the intersections red flashing light and crashed into the cruiser.

The officer’s car was damaged but was able to drive from the scene. The other car had to be towed.

The driver was cited for the flashing signal violation and for not having a driver’s license.

No injuries were initially reported.

