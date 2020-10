SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A car crashed through a grocery store in western Sioux Falls late Tuesday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Hy-Vee on South Louise Avenue for reports of a crash.

As you can see in the video, a car drove through the glass doors near the drive-up lanes.

We have reached out for more information and are waiting to hear back.