THOMAS, S.D. (KELO) — One person suffered minor injuries after a crash in Hamlin County Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office says it happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 22 east of Thomas.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff's Office

A car was eastbound when the sun got into the driver’s eyes. It went into the ditch and the driver overcorrected.

The car crossed the highway and hit rocks at the edge of the lake. It then rolled and landed upside down in the water.

The driver was able to escape out the back door of the car.

The crash is under investigation.