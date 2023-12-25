SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A wintry mix has caused drivers issues in Sioux Falls.

Freezing rain has brought significant icing for holiday drivers to steer through. Over the noon hour Monday, a car knocked down a fence and some trees on Interstate 229 near the Minnesota Avenue exit.

It was one of multiple crashes that have kept local first responders busy. EMT’s are reminding drivers to pull over when they see emergency lights.

One driver in Sioux Falls told KELOLAND News he decided to delay his return home to Minnesota until conditions improve.

“Like here in town, very slow going. Spots where they get firmer. Otherwise, it’s slushy, so a person could have made it if you had to, but, I just don’t think it’s worth it,” Gerry Stouth said.

Some city crews have been out plowing streets throughout the day

Officials urge pull over for emergency vehicles

Two EMT’s told KELOLAND News drivers need to pull over when they see emergency lights.

“Drive slow, make sure your conditions are good, don’t travel unless you need to,” Kaleb Westerman said.

“Take it easy and if you see one of us coming with lights and sirens, make sure you pull over,” Caleb Farsdale.