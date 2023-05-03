SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Sioux Falls were called to Western Sioux Falls for a car fire in a Walmart parking lot.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene.

Firefighters could be seen spraying the car with water. Heavy damage could be seen at the front of the car.

A man tells KELOLAND News he was inside the car when the fire started. He says that he got out and is okay.

We have reached out for more information and are waiting to hear back. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for updates as they become available.