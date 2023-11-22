HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Hamlin County were kept busy with a car fire near Hayti this past weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 451th Avenue and 182nd Street. Crews from Castlewood and Hayti Fire Departments were called to the scene.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the car was on 451st Avenue when it went into the ditch and started on fire. The people inside were able to get out.

Nearby brush also caught on fire.

The driver was cited for driving without a license.