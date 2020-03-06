Car break-ins a common crime in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police have responded to more than 900 reports of thefts – and that’s just since January 1. Each icon on this map represents a break-in, stolen car, a burglary or larceny.

The Sioux Falls Police department says car break-ins are a common crime.

“We have a lot of thefts from unlocked cars. That’s probably one of the main things that we deal with is, people, unfortunately leave their cars unlocked and they have something stolen from it,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

This is something JoAnn and Rodney Arends have experienced themselves.

“When we had our old car, we had a break-in. All they did was scatter a bunch of stuff inside our car but there was nothing really valuable,” Rodney Arends said.

They even think a dent on their car was from another attempted break-in.

So what’s the simple solution for avoiding getting your car broken in to? Making sure to always lock it whenever you leave it.

“If you have something valuable, put it under the seat or under a blanket so people can’t see it. Soon as we get out of the automobiles, we also lock the doors on the car,” JoAnn Arends said.

Clemens said locking your car is the best thing you can do to avoid a break-in.

“There may be people wandering around and we’ve seen them walking up streets and checking every single car that’s parked outside. If it’s open, unlocked, they take whatever valuables that are there and then they just keep walking,” Clemens said.

He says police see these crimes throughout the year, but they can escalate with nicer weather.