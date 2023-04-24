SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who stayed up late Sunday were treated to a light show in the sky.

Capturing pictures of the Northern Lights is a dream come true for Jennifer Pearson.

“I think it’s on everyone’s bucket list,” Pearson said.

The Sioux Falls woman went on her second aurora borealis hunt Sunday night.

She snapped photos near Montrose around 11:00 PM using her iPhone and a tripod.

Pearson uses apps on her phone to help her plan her adventures.

“Yesterday, about mid-afternoon, my phone started blowing up with those notifications telling everybody to go out,” Pearson said.

Austin Hoffman shot pictures and time-lapse videos of the dazzling display in the Eureka, South Dakota area.

“I’ve never seen them like they were last night, ever, plain and simple. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen them like that in my entire life,” Hoffman said.

“Because of how strong this geomagnetic storm was able to allow the northern lights to be seen in more southern latitudes. There were some reports as far south as New Jersey, Kentucky, seeing this as well and it’s not very often you get the Northern Lights to be seen that far south in the continental United States,” KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said.

Pearson says one of the keys to photographing the Northern Lights is patience.

“You might be told 10:00. You might be told 11:00 and that might be completely wrong,” Pearson said.

But the wait is worth the beauty in the sky.

“It’s something that you have to do if you have the opportunity,” Hoffman said.

“It’s so hard to describe, but just takes your breath away,” Pearson said.

Pearson also reminds people to respect landowners and drivers if they do go out looking for the northern lights.