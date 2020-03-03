Capturing a new angle on addiction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Oftentimes when describing addiction, the pictures and advertisements can seem negative and even scary. One photographer is looking to re-frame those views and share the success stories of people who have overcome.

As a photographer Dez Murray has seen many things: Growing up, it was seeing those closest to her struggle with addiction.

“This is very personal. This is very close to my family. My family has been impacted by addiction and I grew up seeing it,” Murray said.

She says, while growing up, talking about it wasn’t as common as it is now.

“We kind of kept them deep and dark and secret, you know? We didn’t talk about things like that. We’d reference, like, ‘There was a uncle who had a problem with that,’ or, you know what I mean? We weren’t very open about it,” Murray said.

And when there was talk, it was mostly negative.

“If you ever look at, like, art that ever has to deal with addiction, it’s always broken, it’s always needles in arms, it’s broken on the streets, it’s the worst mug-shot,” Murray said.

She’s looking to change that with her new photo series “Breaking Stigma.” She puts the pictures online so that others can see the positive side of addiction: recovery.

“When they get in recovery, it’s a whole different ball game it’s a whole different story. So capturing that, I think, is incredibly important,” Murray said.

Important to people like, Omar Charo, who, 12 years ago, was battling addiction to alcohol.

“After my 4th DUI, was my 4th slap in the face of letting me know that… something needed to change,” Charo said.

His path to recovery has led him to working with Murray to share his story.

“Because I’ve always, kind of, wanted to… help with something like that because I do – I’ve seen where she was coming from with that it’s always negative,” Charo said.

“Everyone, I think, is being so brave and understand that they’ve been stigmatized and discriminated against, and so they really passionate about breaking that,” Murray said.

Charo’s is just one of many stories Murray is sharing through photography – in hopes of inspiring others to have important conversations and break the stigma of addition.

