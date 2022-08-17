SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After 26 years in law enforcement, Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hanging up his badge.

Harrison held a number of positions during the time he served. Including Patrol Officer, Detective, Drug Investigator, Patrol Sergeant and ultimately a Captain of Investigations.

While Harrison says it wasn’t easy making the decision to leave, he says it was the right one.

“Rapid City is a great place, Pennington County is a great place, South Dakota is a great place. And I have been very blessed with the people that I got to work with and share this business with and the community that we get to serve is pretty awesome,” Capt. Tony Harrison, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Captain Harrison’s last day will be this Friday. He says he is taking on a new job in the private sector, training law enforcement about body cam technology.