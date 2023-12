SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While plenty of big projects are underway in Pierre, a number of smaller projects are also moving forward.

According to the Office of the State Engineer, crews are replacing railing recently added around Capitol Lake.

Another major project is underway to replace the retaining wall behind the Soldiers and Sailors Building. Work is also being done on a small retaining wall at the Becker-Hanson building.