Capitol getting ready for the holiday season

Signs of the holiday season are popping up in Pierre. This week a Sioux Falls trucking company made a trip from a Wisconsin tree farm to Pierre hauling nearly 130 trees and wreaths.

“The DOT folks are the ones who annually line up the transportation of the trees from Wisconsin to South Dakota,” Christmas at the Capitol coordinator Dawn Hill said.

“We’re just at K&J we’re very happy to and proud to be part of this process. And hope that it brings some joy and some normalcy to everybody in these trying times,” driver for K&J Trucking, Jeremy Teas said.

The trees and wreaths soon will be lining the halls of the Capitol for the annual Christmas at the Capitol display.