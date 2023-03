CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Canton are asking for the public’s help in solving a theft case.

The department posted these pictures of the suspect on Facebook.

Authorities say the suspect was wearing gloves and a mask during the theft.

The suspect left on what’s described as a tan/yellow BMX bike.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Canton Police Department.