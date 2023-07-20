CANTON, SD (KELO) — Families in Canton will no longer be left high-and-dry when it comes to keeping cool during the heat of summer. This week, the city commission gave the go-ahead to build a new outdoor pool replacing the old one that was torn down two years ago. The new pool has been some six years in the making, marked by one frustrating delay after another.

If you look closely, you’ll notice a slight sag in the soil inside Kennedy Park: all that remains of the old Canton pool. A void in the community that city leaders have spent years working to fill.

“We have no pool now. The kids have to go out of town for swimming,” Canton Mayor Sandi Lundstrom said.

Hurdles outside of Canton’s control slowed progress in building a new pool.

“And then we started to go out to bid, then COVID hit and then inflation hit,” Lundstrom said.

But this week marked a turning of the tide.

“We’re all giddy. The whole town is excited, especially the kids,” Lundstrom said.

The city commission unanimously approved bids to build a $3.9 million pool. They downsized some features to make the pool more affordable.

“We eliminated all the shade structures. The play station with the water fountains and slides and we eliminated the lily-walk, we eliminated one lane. We had six lanes and we eliminated one down to five, which took out like 6-feet of concrete,” Lundstrom said.

The city approved a bond issue and secured grants from both the state and federal governments to help pay for the pool. Local donors have kicked-in another $1-million in donations.

“It says to me that these people that are donating money that they have a sense of pride in their community. They could just walk away from it and say, eh, we’re not worried about it. But they dig into their pockets,” Canton Pool Committee Treasurer John Ripley said.

The new pool will be roughly the same size as the old one. City leaders say even though the pool won’t be as large as they originally envisioned, it will still meet the needs of a community that has gone without for too long.

Construction on the pool could start as soon as next month once all the contracts are signed. The goal is to have the pool opened in time for next summer.