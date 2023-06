CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A grand jury has indicted a nurse in Canton for allegedly stealing opioids from a medical facility.

Court documents say Brittany Enstad would take oxycontin, hydrocodone, acetaminophen and oxycodone out of their packaging and replace them with other drugs.

Authorities say those replacement drugs could have been given to patients, putting them at risk.

Court documents say this happened between July and December of last year.