SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified.

Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver, 62-year-old Gary Rang of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.