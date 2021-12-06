Canton home damaged in fire

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy day for fire departments in Lincoln County, as they battled a large house fire in Canton.

The call came in just before 11 Monday morning. Crews were able to get the fire under control but authorities say there is heavy smoke and fire damage.

“One person was in the house getting ready to go to bed for the day, must work at night, and noticed the fire and got out quickly,” Lincoln County Emergency Manager, Harold Timmerman said.

Crews also had to deal with cold temperatures. Firefighters from four departments, including Canton, responded to the fire.