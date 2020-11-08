Canton Fire Department gets creative in search for new recruits

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Canton Fire Department has seen membership decline in recent years, but the department is getting creative in its search for the next wave of volunteers.

The Canton Volunteer Fire Department is currently 21 members strong. It’s in the market for new recruits, with a capacity more than double the current roster.

“We’re a really, really young crew. There’s probably four of us that have at least 20 years of experience in and the rest are down in between that eight and three years of service,” Canton Fire Chief Nate Laubach said.

31-year-old Wade Herrmann joined the Canton Fire Department eight years ago.

“Decided to try and do a little bit more for the town and hang out with some really cool guys and drive some nice trucks and join the fire department,” Canton Fire Department Steward Wade Herrmann said.

Herrmann says there’s a job for everyone.

“You don’t like ladders? That’s fine, we’ve got plenty of stuff on the ground for you, or if you’re claustrophobic, that’s fine, we don’t have to have you put a pack on, so whether you’ve got a little bit of time or a lot of time, there’s always something we can find for you to do,” Herrmann said.

The marquee outside the fire hall currently has a message regarding 9/11, but it was a former message, and it’s offer of a sweet helmet that had folks around town talking.

“A lot of comments, thought it was funny and everything like that, might have had one applicant out of that, but at least it’s catching eyes,” Laubach said.

“What we have learned that we need to do on the fire department is kind of just be like well, you liked the sign, we can get you a helmet. Why don’t you put an application in,” Herrmann said.

Keeping the department strong for years to come.

“At least eight to ten more people down here to help lighten the load quite a bit,” Laubach said.

“You might have limitations in one aspect or another, but there’s still plenty that you can do to help your community,” Herrmann said.

The Canton Volunteer Fire Department recently lowered the minimum age to join from 21 to 18. If you’d like to join the department, complete an application.