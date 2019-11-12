Canton community celebrates veterans

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) – Communities across KELOLAND are also celebrating Veterans Day. In Canton, the whole community gets involved.

It was a full crowd at the Canton Performing Arts Center. Community members, students and many more joined in on honoring veterans Monday

Susan Irons, who is the veterans service officer for Lincoln and Union Counties, as well as a veteran herself, was a speaker at today’s event.

“Canton really supports it and we have a lot of veterans and veterans service organizations, and the kids really have enjoyed learning about that, and I think that shows with the kids that are deciding to serve their country after they leave high school,” speaker, Susan Irons said.

During Monday’s program, students of all ages sang songs and said ‘thank you,’ to the veterans on stage.

Clifford Crawford is one of those veterans.

“1953 I joined the Army and served in the Korean service, then I got out and joined the National Guard, about 29 years in all total,” veteran, Clifford Crawford said. “Over the years this has been a big deal for us, we have loads of veterans here, I really appreciate this.”

A way for the community to come together and support local heroes.

“We as veterans have given a lot for our country, because we have a great country and that even though you decide not to serve, you can help by taking care of veterans that are here and by supporting them,” Irons said.

The program is sponsored by several groups including the VFW, American Legion, Lincoln County Cruisers, and the Canton School District.