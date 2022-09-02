SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Canton elementary school students were on their future high school’s football field on Friday night

“185 I think to be exact, and they came yesterday for a camp that we put on after our walk-through, and then today we give them the opportunity to run onto the field,” said Matt David, assistant varsity coach with the Canton C-Hawks football team. “The varsity starting lineup will go through the tunnel, and the kids will be able to shake their hands.”

“We want to create young C-Hawks and have them understand what it means to be a good student-athlete, a good citizen and a good Canton resident,” Canton High School Principal Kent Knudson said.

“Building the community, building that relationship,” David said.

So there the younger kids were: running on the field themselves and then welcoming some older kids in football pads and helmets. David says is about establishing a link.

“Pack The Nest we started last year, and it was just to create a bridge between the elementary students specifically and the high school students, the community,” David said.