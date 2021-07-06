Can’t catch a break: Farmers near Menno receive significant damage to crops, irrigation pivot

MENNO, S.D. (KELO) — Much needed rain moved through South Dakota Monday evening, which was good news for the drought conditions across the state.

In many areas, the storm brought rain and a bit of relief. But, just north of Menno, the system also brought high winds and hail.

“We got here about five minutes after it happened. It looked like the wind blew pretty hard. We were going through a drought and then we get five inches of rain in a short amount of time,” farmer Dave Huber said.

The wind was powerful enough to flip and twist Dave Huber’s irrigation system.

“The first tower actually turned, rolled to the east, the second tower rolled to the west and the next one back to the east again, so it was definitely some damaging wind,” Huber said.

Huber said it could be a few weeks before a technician can come out and look at the damage.

“We’ll probably do quite a bit of crop damage. We actually have to drive out there with forklifts and disassemble the irrigation pivot. Take it apart and get it off the edge of the field and either do the repair work or replace it,” Huber said.

Menno got about a half inch of rain, but some areas just five miles north of town got five inches. Kevin Walz had significant crop damage.

“We got to see if the corn is going to come out of it or not. I guess we don’t know. We got to wait and see. Got to give it about 10 days, two weeks, see what happens I guess,” he said.

It’s yet another hurdle ahead of this year’s harvest.

“We were about ready to call it a year,” Walz said. “The corn got its time. Beans you had time. You need the rain end of the July, into August for beans. That’s just the way it is, but corn needs its rain in June and May and we didn’t have a whole lot. That’s just the way it is. That’s farming.”

Moving forward, Huber and Walz will both have insurance agents take a look at the damage, but in the meantime, they are hoping for more rain that is not damaging to crops.

Huber isn’t sure about the extent of damage to his irrigation pivot, but he will inspect it once the field dries up.