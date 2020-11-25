Cannabis group files to defend constitutional amendment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Marijuana General

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The group that campaigned to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota through a voter-backed constitutional amendment has filed in court to defend the amendment in a legal challenge brought by two law enforcement officers.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws organized a successful effort to pass a constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for adults, as well as its commercial regulation and use by minors for medical needs.

The amendment was approved by 54% of voters on Election Day. But two law enforcement officers have brought a lawsuit arguing the amendment is not legal because it covers more than one subject.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests