BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have heard of haunted trails, but one community is putting a sweet twist to this classic Halloween event.

Mccrory Gardens in Brookings is bringing the classic board game Candy Land to life during their Giggles and Ghouls event Monday afternoon from 4 to 6. It’s a non-scary treat-or-treating option for families to enjoy.

Take a walk through Mccrory gardens Monday and you can follow the trail of the classic board game Candy Land and trick-or-treat along the way.

“They are just super excited and some of them just run through the gardens because they are so happy to get the candy and I just love that,” said Kelly Mitchell, marketing coordinator for SDSU business services.

“We want the kids to have a fun and enjoyable time, it’s a great way for families to get involved,” said Sydney Trio, education coordinator and horticulturist.

They have been doing this event for around 5 years and expect to see another large turnout this year.

“Last year we had 400 people, which was awesome, I am hoping that we get 500 this year, but who knows, we are excited to see everyone. It’s such a great community event and we are hoping that people have a lot of fun at it.,” said Mitchell.

With lots of scary options during the holiday, the group wanted to make sure there was an event that would let kids trick or treat without the scare.

“I think we have a lot of good, scary experiences like Fear Asylum and we in the past have hosted a haunted trail here, and having something that’s good for the younger kids I think is a good opportunity to have in Brookings,” said Mitchell.

“I like seeing all the creative costumes that the kids have and it’s fun to see them happy,” said Trio.

Bringing a childhood classic to life.

“They should expect lots of candy, lots of fun, lot’s of laughs, lots of giggles,” said Mitchell.

If you already have plans today and can’t make it to this event, don’t worry, you can see the Candy Land again when the garden hosts Garden Glow this December.