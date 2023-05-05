SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The federal government has named May 5 National Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.

The goal is to address the underlying causes of violence and prevent future crimes.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health will hold a candle-lit vigil in Sioux Falls and Pierre in honor of the day.

Doors will open for the Sioux Falls event Friday at 6 p.m. at the organization’s downtown Sioux Falls location.

There will be music, speakers and the reading of names of people who have been murdered, harmed or are missing.

If you have a relative you would like honored at the event, there is a form here.