BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The 12-year-old boy from Brandon who has been fighting cancer continues to inspire people of all ages.

We’ve been following the journey of Spencer Thorsland for a couple of months now after doctors told him there’s nothing more they can do for him.

Spencer says one way or another he will not let cancer beat him or define him.

Some might say the fact that Spencer Thorsland is still with us is a Christmas Miracle. But he doesn’t see it that way.

“I’ve had my troubles, but other than that I’m peppy and just happy to be here,” Spencer said.

Doctors have never given him a timeline, so he just lives each day to its fullest.

A group of people gathered outside Spencer’s house for a candlelight vigil to pray for him.

Spencer says he enjoyed Christmas and is now looking forward to turning 13-years-old next month.

“I feel like I’m inspiring a lot of people and I like that,” Spencer said.

Earlier this week was a prime example when he and a friend got to go to the Empire Mall.

“This random lady came up to us and told us how much I inspired her,” Spencer said.

“His eyes were glossy and he had this smile, he was just grinning, he was like mom that was, like wow, I’m like honey I keep trying to tell you that you are inspiring people your faith and strength it speaks volumes,” Lori Huml said.

But Spencer is getting weaker.

His mom says he can’t walk on his own anymore and needs help just getting sat down and he admitted this to his mom.

“Are you getting tired of this? And he said yes, so I think he wrestles with it in his own mind, do I have to keep doing this forever? Is there a healing happening? How long am I going to be sick,” Huml said.

And that’s the hard part, because nobody knows.

Spencer told us in our first interview with him, the one word that sticks out to him is “eventually.” “Eventually there’ll be no more pain, eventually this will be over.”

“If that’s God’s plan he’ll be healed, if that’s not God’s plan he’ll be healed in heaven and one way or the other he’ll defeat cancer, whether it’s here or in heaven he’ll win,” Huml said.