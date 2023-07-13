Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City YMCA kicked off a free 12-week LiveStrong Program for cancer survivors today.

This 12-week program is helping those who are currently or previously fought cancer to get more active together.

“This has been a really good program. It’s one of those things for those of us who are cancer survivors. This is something to help us get back into shape, kind of work our way through the process of what we’ve been going through.” Program Participant Paul Handshue said.

“And what the LiveStrong Program is, is they discovered that the more active someone is, the better their quality of life is. The more active they’re able to stay and the more enjoyment they have in all their activities and the better they are to perform their daily activities of living. ” Group Exercise Coordinator Nicole Craig said.

The LiveStrong program works in five different areas. Those are socialization, strength training, cardiovascular, as well as balance and flexibility throughout the twelve weeks.

This program is built to help individuals get back to the life they desire, no matter their gym experience.

“It is just a fantastic program. It doesn’t matter if you are new to exercise or you’re a seasoned exerciser and you’re just coming back from treatment, or you’re in the middle of treatment. We will tailor the program for you to get you up and moving so that you can enjoy the quality of life that you would like to enjoy ” Craig said.

Being in a group setting is one key element.

“What really works out nice is to have comradery with other people that you’re with and to share our journeys together. And to encourage one another and to be there for one another is what’s really nice about this.” Handshue said.

With week one in the books, the group will continue to work together to beat cancer.

The program runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays and still has spots available for the remaining 11 weeks.

If you would like to sign up for the remainder of the program, you can visit here.