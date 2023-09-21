SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among American women, according to the CDC.

A South Carolina woman is on a mission to make sure more women detect it early.

South Dakota is Agnes Judge’s eighth stop on her journey to visit a cancer center in every state.

On Thursday, the Charleston native toured the Avera Cancer Institute in Sioux Falls.

“I want to inspire and encourage women to get their yearly mammograms and to not be so saddened by their diagnosis of breast cancer,” Judge said.

Judge learned of her own breast cancer diagnosis back in 2019 thanks to a routine mammogram.

“I went into a dark place when I was diagnosed with breast cancer and God pulled me out of that and it was horrific mentally. Once God pulled me out of that, I don’t want other ladies to experience that,” Judge said.

Agnes also donated $1,000, which will benefit the Avera Cancer Institute fund.

“That money helps goes toward helping our patients with lodging, with gas cards, our wig program, really any kind of cancer program that we have or resources,” said KC Herman with the Avera Foundation.

With her generosity and personal story, Judge is lifting up cancer patients across the country.

“You are going to be just fine. Your life is not over because you have been diagnosed with breast cancer or a double mastectomy. Life just got started for you,” Judge said.

Early detection is important in preventing breast cancer deaths.

Women who are 40 should talk to their doctor about getting a mammogram.