Cancer survivor gives back to charities helping children

Ian Rinken has been hosting fundraising events for several years now to support charities that help kids with severe illnesses. It’s an important mission for Ian, who battled cancer when he was a child.

Ian Rinken was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just three years old. He underwent chemo therapy treatments for over three years.

“During that time it was pretty rough on my family and I, I had older siblings who supported me, a rock solid mom and dad who supported me and they just held it together,” Rinken said.

Rinken, who is an avid golfer, is in remission now and has been for years. But he hasn’t forgotten all that he’s gone through and the help he’s received from so many charities.

In the past, he used to host an annual golf tournament to raise money for his three favorite charities; Cure Kids Cancer, South Dakota Make-A-Wish and Camp Bring It On. It was called Rinken Rounds Against Cancer.

He also gets involved in the annual CMN Radiothon and other special events. “It’s been a really good way to reach kids who have been through what I’ve been through,” Rinken said.

Not everyone is as good of golfer as Ian, but everyone can make a difference, by giving back.

“I’m very blessed to have gone through that because it’s opened doors for me to make an impact in the community later on,” Rinken said.

You can watch more incredible stories like Ian’s during our Children’s Miracle Network Special Broadcast tonight following this newscast and we’ll have more with Ian on an upcoming Eye on Keloland this Friday.