Cancer Comfort Collection accepting donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An important fundraiser in the fight against cancer is underway.

Cancer Comfort Collection accepts donations ranging from soft blankets to fuzzy socks to adult coloring books. The items are then given to patients at the Avera Cancer Institute. The patients who return for follow-up appointments and treatments often bring the items with them.

“This is kind of their good luck charm or this is their actual comfort item when they think about getting treatment at Avera. They bring this with them to their appointments and I think it gives them much needed comfort in times where they’re uncertain of what’s going on and they’re scared,” founder, Amber Reed, said.

They’re collecting items at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center on Southeastern Avenue until November 19th.