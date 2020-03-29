Cancelled study abroad trips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Included among the list of plans getting cancelled or postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak are study abroad trips for college students.

Studying abroad can be an exciting adventure for college students.

However, for students planning trips for this spring or summer, the adventure ended before it began.

After learning new languages, reading about new cultures and buying plane tickets, many students across KELOLAND, at least for now, won’t get the chance to study beyond our borders.

“We received an email either one or two weeks before Spring Break informing us about the cancellation of all USD affiliated study abroad trips, but what I was most impressed by was the university did have a really good response when that did happen,” USD student Anna Doering said.

Doering was supposed to go on a trip to South Africa this summer to study.