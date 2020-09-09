Canceling upcoming Broadway series an ‘extremely difficult’ decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A series of six Broadway shows won’t be happening at a performance venue in downtown Sioux Falls for the upcoming season.

The Washington Pavilion has canceled its 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Broadway Series.

Washington Pavilion President and CEO Darrin Smith calls the decision extremely difficult.

Just like anything else you can think of, Broadway tours in the country have also faced challenges because of COVID-19.

“After multiple reschedules and news of more upcoming schedule changes and cancellations we just didn’t feel it was prudent to count on these shows in terms of our programming, our budgeting, and our communications with our subscribers who we value the most,” Washington Pavilion President and CEO Darrin Smith said.

Smith says the loss of these Broadway tours adds up to about about a $3 million impact on the non-profit’s annual operating budget.

“The Broadway shows in particular really do drive a lot of what happens at the Pavilion,” Smith said.

Smith is thankful for sponsors and partners who have pledged their continued support during this hardship.

While the Washington Pavilion is offering ticket refunds, the non-profit is asking ticket holders to consider donating all or a portion of their tickets.

“Donations will help sustain educational programs, positively impacting thousands of children annually in our community and region, allow for reinvestment in performing arts programs, elevate the quality of live entertainment, and support museum programs at the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center,” Smith said.

Washington Pavilion staff are working to rebook as many of the canceled series shows as possible for the 2021-22 season.

It’s important to note, not all performances at the Washington Pavilion are cancelled.

Concerts, plays, comedians, and other live entertainment remain on the schedule for the Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center.