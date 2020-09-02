Canaries, Sioux Falls Pride host baseball game to support LGBTQ community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No Pride parade, no problem. It was a rather disappointing summer for members of the LGBTQ community. COVID-19 canceled many of its events, including the parade, during June Pride Month. On Friday, there’s an event for supporters, and a well-known team is hoping it’s a homerun for inclusion.

You’ll typically find Kevin Folman on the pitching mound. These days, the Sioux Falls Canary is in front of the camera, supporting the LGBTQ community.

“The Sioux Falls Canaries are proud of the diversity we have within our team and our town,” Folman said in a promotional video.

The Canaries and Sioux Falls Pride are hosting Sioux Falls Pride Night at the Birdcage on Friday. Whether you’re gay, lesbian, bi, transgender, or beyond; Folman says you’re welcome to enjoy a night of baseball.

“We just want to make sure people feel proud of who they are and are able to accept themselves and carry on with their life and live their authentic life,” Folman said.

Boots Among Trees with Sioux Falls Pride says the event is a great way to capture some of the lost momentum due to COVID-19. That includes the canceled second Downtown Sioux Falls Pride Parade. It would’ve been the second after last year’s inaugural parade brought in thousands of attendees. Beyond that, they say public support from the Canaries carries a lot of weight.

“Watching that video right there with my son, I’m still getting incredibly emotional, cuz it’s one thing when people say they have your back to you. It’s another thing when they show their support to others and in front of everyone,” Among Trees said.

General Manager Duell Higbe hopes this helps boost inclusion and acceptance in the sports industry.

“Nowadays, more so than ever, our world seems divided. If we can be a place where people can feel comfortable, warm, and welcomed, that’s what we’re all about. Sioux Falls Canaries are Sioux Falls’ team. Doesn’t matter who you are, you’re welcome here,” Higbe said.

Among Trees says the importance of Sioux Falls Pride night at the Birdcage stretches beyond nine innings.

“That ripple, it brings larger waves,” Among Trees said.

A baseball game is nothing new for the Sioux Falls Canaries, but Folman says it’ll be a special game to go to bat for the LGBTQ community.

“The biggest thing is it’s moving in the right direction. Baseball term, we still haven’t crossed home, but we’re getting there,” Folman said.

Sioux Falls Pride Night at the Birdcage will include coming out stories, live entertainment, and a raffle. It’ll be a socially distant event. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., Friday night.