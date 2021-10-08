Canaries set to host Beerfest at the Birdcage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The baseball season is over, but the Sioux Falls Canaries are set to host Beerfest at the Birdcage.

It’s the first of many off-season get-togethers at the Birdcage.

The second annual event is Saturday, and will feature more than a dozen local beer vendors. You can also participate in the home run derby or test your arm against the radar gun.

“That’s what it’s all about is getting the community out to the Birdcage for not just 50 Canaries baseball events. We’ve got that brand new Daktronics video board and we’re hoping to do some movie nights out here this fall as well,” General Manager Duell Higbe said.

The event runs from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35, allowing you to sample all the beer you’d like.

Click here for more information.