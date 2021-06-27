Canaries pick up big win over Railcats 12-8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Canaries entered Sunday afternoon with a .500 record of 18-18. They currently sit in thrid place in the American Association South Divison and were 5.5 games back of the league leading Sioux City Explorers who currently have a record of 23-12.

The Canaries went with starting pitcher Colby Wyatt today, and in the top of the third inning he struck out all three batters he would face retiring the side. In the bottom half of the inning, the Canaries offense would take the lead back behind Jabari Henry. With two outs and the bases loaded, Henry delivered a clutch base hit to left field bringing home two base runners to give the Canaries the lead.

Sioux Falls would add two more runs in the 3rd to take a 5-2 lead, and would never trail in the ball game again. They would defeat the Railcats 12-8 improving to 19-18 on the season and pull within 5 games of the Explorers while doing so.