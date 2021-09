SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canaries announced on Thursday that they’ll be honoring the Sioux Falls Little League team on Friday.

The Little League players will be signing autographs before the game, starting at 6:30, by the stadium’s front gate.

Star pitcher Gavin Weir will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The entire team will be introduced to the crowd during the game in another special ceremony.

The game’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.