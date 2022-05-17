WATERTOWN S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending in a fatal vehicle-motorcycle crash north of Watertown that occurred Thursday, May 12. The man who died in the crash has been identified as Andrzej Walczak, a 68-year-old from Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada.

Crash information suggests Walczak was on a motorcycle going southbound on Interstate 29, when a car rear-ended the motorcycle. Walczak was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The 19-year-old car driver was not hurt; possible charges are still being determined.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigated the crash. All information released so far is preliminary.