SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Canada believe two children taken in Saskatchewan may be on their way to South Dakota.

An amber alert says the seven and eight-year-old may be with their mom and her common-law partner who has a history of sexual offenses.

Royal Canadian Mounted police issued a warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Moore late this afternoon.

If you have seen any of them, contact law enforcement.