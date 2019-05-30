Local News

Canada wildfires covering KELOLAND with hazy skies

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:48 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:48 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Wildfires in northern Canada are creating hazy skies throughout KELOLAND Thursday. 

According to the Pennington County Fire Service, reports of wildfire smoke are across the region. This smoke is originating from large scale from wildfires across northern Alberta, Canada. The hazy and smell is not from a local origin.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is currently the largest fire at 370,658 acres but several other large fires are also burning in northern Alberta, Canada.
 

