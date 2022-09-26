SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For some college students, this may be their first time navigating college life. At the University of Sioux Falls, an organization aims to provide answers to questions first-generation students may have.

Josie Rodriguez-Argueta is a senior at USF this year and is a majoring in social work. She’s also a first-generation student.

“I toured USF through Trio, which is a program for low-income families, I started in middle school and all through high school, so I toured USF and I liked the fact that it was small, close to home, and I also liked the Christian aspect of it,” senior, first-generation student, resident assistant, Josie Rodriguez-Argueta said.

A first-generation college student is a student whose parents did not complete a four-year college degree.

According to the director of student life and housing, almost 50% of students at USF are first generation.

“Around half of our students are going to be first-gen probably next year, so that’s an increase of about 30% which is just a few years ago,” director of student life and housing, Andrew Porteous said.

The First Gen organization was started in 2021 as a way to provide support to these students.

“The program essentially is a community for students where they can come, feel supported, seen, heard, my main mission too is to make them feel celebrated for the fact that they are first gen,” resident director, Diana Rivera said.

The goal is to continue to have the program grow and help even more students.

“I have someone that I can go to and ask questions, and how do I send this email, or how do I apply for this scholarship, things like that, and just meeting other students who have gone through similar things,” Rodriguez-Argueta said.

Rivera just hosted her first event for the organization, a First Gen picnic. She also recently received a 500 dollar grant that will be used during an event for first-generation students in November.